Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,404 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

