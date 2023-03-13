Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.