Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 527 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 527 ($6.42). Approximately 7,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542.50 ($6.61).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 518.53. The firm has a market cap of £69.25 million, a P/E ratio of 532.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

