DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,788. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

