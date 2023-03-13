DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,788. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
