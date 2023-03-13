E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.85

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 550100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Stories

