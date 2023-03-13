E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.85

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 550100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.