EAC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,796.83 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $11,796.83 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00337988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00833763 USD and is up 32.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,760.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars.

