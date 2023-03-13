EAC Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $9,084.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00332483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00833763 USD and is up 32.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,760.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

