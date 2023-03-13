Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 577 ($6.94). The company had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,133. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28,413.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 545.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 560.73. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.34).

Insider Transactions at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($152,012.99). 46.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

