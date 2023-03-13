Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $25.51. 363,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.