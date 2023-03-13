Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $25.51. 363,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

