Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 488,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

