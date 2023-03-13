eCash (XEC) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $589.93 million and $11.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00523703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00147977 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,332,485,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,332,523,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

