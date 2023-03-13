ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.06.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.