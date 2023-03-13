ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.06.
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
