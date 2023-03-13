EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of LMB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 143,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,604. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
