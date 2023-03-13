EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of LMB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 143,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,604. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.