Elastos Price Down 2.9% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004799 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $457,585.63 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

