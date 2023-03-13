Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.96 million and $47,674.03 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011496 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,371,600 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

