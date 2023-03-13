Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 85,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.54. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

