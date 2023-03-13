Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.
Embraer Stock Performance
Embraer stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.17. 2,018,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.