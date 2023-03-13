Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Embraer stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.17. 2,018,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

