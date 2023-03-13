Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

