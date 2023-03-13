Energy Vault (NRGV) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Vault and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 69 458 983 50 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 188.84%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.69 Energy Vault Competitors $684.44 million $10.30 million 4.50

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.53% -121.73% -19.04%

Volatility and Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

