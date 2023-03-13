Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.