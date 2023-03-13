Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $99.70. 839,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

