Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 4,504 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,485,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. 1,507,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,237. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

