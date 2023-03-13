Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $224,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 3.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.