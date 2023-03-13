Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $377,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

PANW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.81. 1,040,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

