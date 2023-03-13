Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 395,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,771. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

