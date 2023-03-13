Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $205.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.20.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,299. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,327 shares of company stock worth $19,289,007 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

