Entain Plc (LON:ENT) to Issue GBX 8.50 Dividend

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Entain Stock Performance

ENT traded down GBX 67.50 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,242.50 ($14.94). The company had a trading volume of 512,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,320.06. The company has a market cap of £7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,540.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74).

Get Entain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 1,930 ($23.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.71).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.