Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $54.10. 645,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $697,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

