Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.
Envestnet Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $54.10. 645,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.