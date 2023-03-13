EOS (EOS) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004466 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $282.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005848 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,208,303 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.