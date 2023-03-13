Esken (LON:ESKN) PT Lowered to GBX 12 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 12 ($0.14) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON ESKN opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Esken has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.05 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of £55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

