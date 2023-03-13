Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

