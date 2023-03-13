Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Down 5.9 %

EOLS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Evolus has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.