Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Exelixis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.