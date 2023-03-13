Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

