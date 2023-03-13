Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 9.8% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 2,100,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,954,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

