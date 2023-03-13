Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) CEO Sells $12,226.80 in Stock

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Martin sold 10,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ryan Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09.
Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
