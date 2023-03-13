Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $125,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

