Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 6.3 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.