Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $314.88 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.38% of BlackRock worth $314,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $630.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $723.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.61.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

