Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $415.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 64,857 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.12% of Visa worth $415,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $212.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

