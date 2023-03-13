Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $47,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.