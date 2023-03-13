Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 26,486 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.98%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

