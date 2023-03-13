Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42.

AGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

