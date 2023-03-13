Fei USD (FEI) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $407.19 million and approximately $541,975.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99158691 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $954,074.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

