Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.24) to GBX 9,890 ($118.93) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.77) to GBX 9,630 ($115.80) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $155.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ferguson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

