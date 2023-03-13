Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.70

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 1319180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.