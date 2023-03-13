Filecoin Price Reaches $6.33 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $832.96 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00025999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 403,252,416 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

