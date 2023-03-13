Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Financial Institutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

