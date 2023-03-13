First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 229,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $149.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,272 shares of company stock worth $10,895,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

