First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,392. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $179.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

